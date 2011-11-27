Victor Ingman

UI Idea - Max OS X

slide to install ui mac lion swipe gestures
Simple, clean, swipe with two fingers to remove it, or so to say, cancel it.
This idea is based on all those popup windows that is used when either installing a program or getting a notification that you've got a meeting.
Instead of clicking you'll be sliding them away in less than a second.
Thanks.
Popup interface
Nov 27, 2011
