Andy Rossi

New Status Bar Icon

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
New Status Bar Icon ui icon list utility mac osx
Download color palette

Simplified a bunch of stuff. I didn't like the on/off switch in the previous iteration as it wasn't really needed. Simplified the statusbar icon. Pushed a pixel here and there. Actually coding this thing as you read these words...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like