July Calendar

calendar 2012 dogs july lettering silkscreen illustration
I was invited to be part of the annual Kid Icarus ( http://kidicarus.ca/?page_id=4439 ) calendar project! The month I got to draw is July.

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
