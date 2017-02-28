Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Magic motion

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Magic motion design illustration dolan doge pepe meme sparkles magic gloves hands animation motion
Download color palette

Here's an illustration I made for Aerolab's Principles of Motion UI! This one was animated by the talented @Wanda Arca.

We wanted to highlight how Motion can help interfaces jump out and truly make an impression on users. You can read up on the principles here. Let us know what you think!

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like