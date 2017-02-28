Magic motion

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's an illustration I made for Aerolab's Principles of Motion UI! This one was animated by the talented @Wanda Arca.
We wanted to highlight how Motion can help interfaces jump out and truly make an impression on users. You can read up on the principles here. Let us know what you think!
Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
