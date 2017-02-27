Kate Caloia

Awkward Keynote Series

Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia
  • Save
Awkward Keynote Series church awkward sermon graphics sermon series patterns textures actionchurch typography
Download color palette

Messing around with some shapes and patterns and then fumbling them all up -- not quite sure where this is going to end up but liking progress so far.

Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia

More by Kate Caloia

View profile
    • Like