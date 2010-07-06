Ryan Rushing

Ok, so after I made my comment about the possible influx of cartoony avatars, I couldn't stop thinking about creating one.

I really wanted to model this guy after the vintage advertising character illustrations of yore. I'm seeing places where I need to improve, but I like my start.

Inspired by Rogie's beast mode illustration skills.

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
