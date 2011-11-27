This is a logo for a community that loves the "beta feeling". The majority of the web services out there start with a small "beta" label next to their logo while most of them do not really need them: the label is being used in a fashioned way.

Check out betaklub.com to understand what betaklub is about.

The intention behind the blueprint character of this logo was to stress that the people, that are using the portal, love the creative process of constructing a thing.

What do you think?