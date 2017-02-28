Dan Lehman

Motion Test 01

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Motion Test 01 dynamic effect scene mountain aperture focus blurry blurred field depth
Download color palette

experimenting with depth of field to create some dynamic reveals with typography

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like