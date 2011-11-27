Peter Falkous

Stormtrooper needs a new job

With the economy crashing it looks like it has hit the Empire now as well. This should be screen printed just after Christmas so a few tweaks might happen as the eyes need a little more life.

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
