Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emma C Siegel

Taylr UI

Emma C Siegel
Emma C Siegel
  • Save
Taylr UI application web interface dashboard assistant mobile interview hackathon ai app ux ui
Taylr UI application web interface dashboard assistant mobile interview hackathon ai app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. mock2s.png
  2. mock2.png

I went to my first hackathon this weekend! My team and I created Taylr, a personal assistant for interview prep. We won awards for First Place overall and Best Design! Here's a preview of the interaction and visual design that I worked on; full process is on website.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2017
Emma C Siegel
Emma C Siegel

More by Emma C Siegel

View profile
    • Like