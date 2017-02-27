🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I went to my first hackathon this weekend! My team and I created Taylr, a personal assistant for interview prep. We won awards for First Place overall and Best Design! Here's a preview of the interaction and visual design that I worked on; full process is on website.