Louie Mantia, Jr.

Hyrule

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
Hyrule hyrule zelda link legend of zelda triforce
Download color palette

Drew the Hylian crest on light sandstone. Enjoy!

http://mantia.me/wallpaper/hyrule/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 27, 2011
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like