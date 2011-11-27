David Richmond

Illuminated Website Redesign - Responsive (WIP)

web design venn diagram ui responsive design
I finally gathered the courage to post my debut shot... intimidating. This is a redesign in progress and I would love to receive feedback. I am in the beginning stages and I plan for this to be a responsive site.
Below is the link for the full size preview.

http://www.illuminateddesigngroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/ILLUMINATED-Responsive-Full.jpg

So grateful to be here! Thank you Charles for the draft!

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
