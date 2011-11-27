Illuminated Website Redesign - Responsive (WIP)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I finally gathered the courage to post my debut shot... intimidating. This is a redesign in progress and I would love to receive feedback. I am in the beginning stages and I plan for this to be a responsive site.
Below is the link for the full size preview.
http://www.illuminateddesigngroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/ILLUMINATED-Responsive-Full.jpg
So grateful to be here! Thank you Charles for the draft!