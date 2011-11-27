Jonnie Hallman

With nightowling, I'm dealing with a dark UI again. This time, I came across a nice CSS3 trick. If you use text-shadow, the text rendering is soooo much better. No more re re type.

Posted on Nov 27, 2011
