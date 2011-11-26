Anthony Irwin

Brainstorm Logo Rebound

Brainstorm Logo Rebound logo illustration brains clouds
Creative director guy said make it look more like a brain. Check. Rain drops seemed a little overly complicated, so I nixed those. Yup.

Rebound of
Brainstorm logo
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
