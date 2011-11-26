Cecilia Heikkilä

Pattern making

Cecilia Heikkilä
Cecilia Heikkilä
  • Save
Pattern making pattern fall illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Recently started working with patterns, so much fun. This pattern is large and able to tile. We will se when or where I will use it. :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Cecilia Heikkilä
Cecilia Heikkilä

More by Cecilia Heikkilä

View profile
    • Like