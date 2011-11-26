Wells Riley

Braille Movie Poster (The Book of Eli)

Wells Riley
Wells Riley
  • Save
Braille Movie Poster (The Book of Eli) movie poster
Download color palette

Playing around with a concept for a movie poster... I don't want to give away any spoilers from the film, so check it out on IMDB or Netflix if you're intrigued.

What if only one man alive could read the most powerful book in the world?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Wells Riley
Wells Riley

More by Wells Riley

View profile
    • Like