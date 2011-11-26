Gert van Duinen

bear logo design

bear logo design bear logo animal iconography logo design identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer ice bear solar bear brown bear grizzly bear black bear circular geometry
Late Saturday-night 20-min special.

Sometimes the human creative mind just dumbfounds me when it leaves me with nothing but completely unrelated.

While watching some stupid tv, having a couple of my favourite Palm beers and doing a bunch of peacock sketches for an upcoming project, a bear was born completely out of nothing.

Edit: due to the lack of a much needed replacement feature, a slightly revised version can be seen at:

Logopond and idgram or here

