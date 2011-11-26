David Silva

Amp - Finishing detail

David Silva
David Silva
Hire Me
  • Save
Amp - Finishing detail amp dial vu ui
Download color palette

I finished this a while ago. Just waiting to complete the rest of the project before everything is finally unveiled- including where this piece will ultimately be used.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
David Silva
David Silva
Type & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by David Silva

View profile
    • Like