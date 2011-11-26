James Blevins

You Made Your Bed Now Lie In It

James Blevins
James Blevins
  • Save
You Made Your Bed Now Lie In It hand-drawn sketch pencil lettering typographic hatching handache
Download color palette

My pencil sketch for my next type project.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
James Blevins
James Blevins

More by James Blevins

View profile
    • Like