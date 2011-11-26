Nate Garvison

Wilderness Lettering

Nate Garvison
Nate Garvison
wilderness script lettering typography hand lettering
A project that I worked on this summer, but it never took off. I had a lot of fun doing this lettering.

Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Nate Garvison
Nate Garvison

