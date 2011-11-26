Pixotico

Vector Icons

Pixotico
Pixotico
  • Save
Vector Icons pixel pixel perfect icons icon vector iphone icons pictos pictogram symbol sign glyphs
Download color palette

My first shot
Big Thanks to Mike Ahmarani (http://dribbble.com/mikeahmarani) for the invite !

Pixotico
Pixotico
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pixotico

View profile
    • Like