Sauraj Babu

Curated photos app Onboarding

Curated photos app Onboarding minimal curated gallery photo app interaction framer
Try it out here: https://framer.cloud/lGqPp/

Initiating the user with the basic functionalities of the app right from the onboarding, to ease the understanding of the app

inspired by: @Vilém Ries

Posted on Feb 26, 2017
some snippets from recent work.

