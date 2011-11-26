Luca Degasperi

"L" Logo WIP

Luca Degasperi
Luca Degasperi
  • Save
"L" Logo WIP l logo wip golden ratio
Download color palette

A logo for my upcoming portfolio and branding.
It' represents a cursive "L" also my initial.
Everything is made using the golden ratio (height for example is 512px and width is 316px).

Still a work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Luca Degasperi
Luca Degasperi

More by Luca Degasperi

View profile
    • Like