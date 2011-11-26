Santiago Castillo

Radiohead Tickets Card

Santiago Castillo
Santiago Castillo
Hire Me
  • Save
Radiohead Tickets Card illustration birthday card
Download color palette

My best friend's birthday is coming up and I got us Radiohead concert tickets as my gift, so I decided to make her a card to have something to give her on her actual birthday. I hope to print this on some heavily-textured paper, since this looks a bit too clean. Especially Thom Yorke's face. That dude is waaaay uglier than this.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Santiago Castillo
Santiago Castillo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Santiago Castillo

View profile
    • Like