Refining Hoot

Refining Hoot red chili hoot logo
I've had some feedback that the last shot I posted didn't look too much like a chili pepper, so I went back and refined the shape again. Most people have said that they like A, but one said try making it a little smaller, so I've tried that with B and C.

Which is your favourite? Are these more easily distinguishable as chili peppers? Thanks for your feedback.

Posted on Nov 26, 2011
