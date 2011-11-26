Jonas Lempa

wlcm.in - Sneak

Jonas Lempa
Jonas Lempa
Hire Me
  • Save
wlcm.in - Sneak portal ui webdesign startup minimal crowdfunding application user interface grey community
Download color palette

Going to be a totally new crowdfunding plattform, which (not only) transfers the whole startup scene into the web - stay tuned for the launch!

Jonas Lempa
Jonas Lempa
check out @taikonauten
Hire Me

More by Jonas Lempa

View profile
    • Like