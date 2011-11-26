Andrés Hernández

Wood Texture

Andrés Hernández
Andrés Hernández
Hire Me
  • Save
Wood Texture wood texture hand carved
Download color palette

One of the panels of a wooden box I carved for a direct mail.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Andrés Hernández
Andrés Hernández
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrés Hernández

View profile
    • Like