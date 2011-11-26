Daniel Waugh

May - Clock icon

Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh
  • Save
May - Clock icon may clock icon ios app iphone ipod ipad
Download color palette

Not very original, i know. I have also been doing a flip clock variant but i need abit more time with that one yet.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh

More by Daniel Waugh

View profile
    • Like