Tad Fry

Kick Bones Shields

Tad Fry
Tad Fry
  • Save
Kick Bones Shields game shield dice golden ratio
Download color palette

Made new shields with color to test with family during Thanksgiving. The kids loved them! Shields were forged using the Golden Ratio :) Even though I didn't cut them clean, their odd outlines are growing on me.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Tad Fry
Tad Fry

More by Tad Fry

View profile
    • Like