Jason Robb

MORTAL BUTTONS!

Jason Robb
Jason Robb
  • Save
MORTAL BUTTONS! fight get over here buttons blue orange test not css only background-images
Download color palette

Made these. But the problem I'm seeing is the drop shadow... it shouldn't be so bold. What's happening is the the translucent (png-24) drop shadow is effectively doubling itself.

How do I fix that? No clue. Thought there was some kind of magic that could be done to move the right end-cap of the button to the left side, then position the button to the right or something.

Finish him.

Jason Robb
Jason Robb

More by Jason Robb

View profile
    • Like