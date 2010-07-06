MORTAL BUTTONS!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Made these. But the problem I'm seeing is the drop shadow... it shouldn't be so bold. What's happening is the the translucent (png-24) drop shadow is effectively doubling itself.
How do I fix that? No clue. Thought there was some kind of magic that could be done to move the right end-cap of the button to the left side, then position the button to the right or something.
Finish him.