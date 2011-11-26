Andrew Baumgartner

G - Sketch to Vector

Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner
  • Save
G - Sketch to Vector gif animated lettering g swoosh sketch process drop cap
Download color palette

A playful G, from start to finish…

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner

More by Andrew Baumgartner

View profile
    • Like