Gordon Hill

DailyBrush Icon

Gordon Hill
Gordon Hill
  • Save
DailyBrush Icon icon iphone app ios blue daily brush
Download color palette

Icon for iPhone app DailyBrush (working title). DailyBrush is app that will help you brush your teeth every day for 2 minutes. App will be available for free in iTunes Store in January 2012.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Gordon Hill
Gordon Hill

More by Gordon Hill

View profile
    • Like