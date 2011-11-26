Haziq Mir

PatternTap Newsletter: Progress So Far

Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir
  • Save
PatternTap Newsletter: Progress So Far newsletter web light subtle gray
Download color palette

Made this much progress on the PatternTap newsletter.

View Full Size

Feedback is appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Haziq Mir
Haziq Mir

More by Haziq Mir

View profile
    • Like