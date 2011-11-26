👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was recently asked to help set up and help produce some patches for FOREVER TRUE tattoo studio. Forever True is one of the best private tattoo studios in england and without a doubt THE best in Liverpool.
i swung by the shop and picked up a sample from Richie, the patches came out great and will be a solid addition to the merch you can already get through the shop.
check out Forever True’s website and facebook page:
http://www.forevertruetattoo.co.uk/
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Forever-True-Tattoo/123579159634
really awesome stuff scheduled for the new year, guest artists galore.