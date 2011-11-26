MadeMyDay

Interface web app V2.1

Interface web app V2.1 interface ui gui tabs web app app admin
Got rid of Bebas ;-) Refined the notifications. There only will be a maximum of 2 at each menu item. Reduced headline size.

Rebound of
Interface web app V2
By MadeMyDay
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
