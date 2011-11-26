Phil Stringfellow

App Design Practice II

Seeing as people guessed straight away, the app I'm designing is for deviantART.

Just for practice, but I'm taking this seriously, seeing as the Creative Director at deviantART (http://dribbble.com/TheRyanFord) is looking forward to it ;)

Posted on Nov 26, 2011
