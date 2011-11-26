Seraphim: Carpe Noctem - Book Cover Illustration / Print

Book cover design which I did earlier this year for author Sandra Baumgärtner (http://sandra-baumgaertner.de) including some promotional work, such as bookmarks, flyers, businesscards, placard and the typography. A case study and process about this illustration / design work can be found here: http://fantasio.info/all-in-one-book-cover-art/ or on behance: http://www.behance.net/fantasio

All rights reserved by "Verlag kleine Schritte" (http://kleine-schritte.de)

Find the full-image without typo here: http://fantasio.cgsociety.org/gallery/972625/