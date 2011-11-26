Michele Giorgi

Pixbar!

Pixbar! pixbar promo candy bar mock-up
A promo candy bar for michelegiorgi.com, my new portfolio website.. enjoy!

Inspirations: Frency and a GraphicRiver mock-up

Thanks Andrew for the invite!

Posted on Nov 26, 2011
