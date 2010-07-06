Doug Neiner

Code Tips code syntaxhighlighter blackboard inset css3
Code and accordion styling from an upcoming website launch. Just finished this part today. The code on the right is a customized version of a Blackboard theme for SyntaxHighlighter.

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
