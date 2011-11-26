Tina Musich

Crow Story pg. 5

Tina Musich
Tina Musich
  • Save
Crow Story pg. 5 crow illustration moon night dark
Download color palette

Part of page 5 of the book I'm making for my illustration class. I still have to fill the moon. I'm thinking some sort of texture through photoshop or cutting and glueing paper on afterwards.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Tina Musich
Tina Musich

More by Tina Musich

View profile
    • Like