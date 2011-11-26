Morgan Allan Knutson

Rocket Sheeeeeip

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
  • Save
Rocket Sheeeeeip hypercompact rocket midnight oil
Download color palette

The holiday has given me some free time to finish a few things. Too bad there's mountains more to do!

This is a little animation that's part of a larger series of animations that are going into our first apps at Hypercompact

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson

More by Morgan Allan Knutson

View profile
    • Like