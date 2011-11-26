Jim Dore

Self Motivation Tips

Jim Dore
Jim Dore
  • Save
Self Motivation Tips motivational type birds stuff my dad would say
Download color palette

A little motivational tip for self-improvement. Hoping to be able to post the whole thing.

(Photo credit goes to Simon Stirrup: http://www.simonstirrup.co.uk/.)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Jim Dore
Jim Dore

More by Jim Dore

View profile
    • Like