Adam J. Kurtz

Goodbye

Adam J. Kurtz
Adam J. Kurtz
  • Save
Goodbye typography string photography cursive
Download color palette

Final postcard design for POSTCARD OF THE MONTH CLUB 2011 http://www.adamjustkidding.com/projects/postcard-of-the-month-club

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2011
Adam J. Kurtz
Adam J. Kurtz

More by Adam J. Kurtz

View profile
    • Like