Michael McMillan

Pass Drib

Michael McMillan
Michael McMillan
  • Save
Pass Drib baffled font type typography poster screenprint
Download color palette

Finally think I resolved the colors on this. I'll be screenprinting it soon!

C5e2ab49b90ae0169a2790d2e0e81876
Rebound of
Pass
By Michael McMillan
View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Michael McMillan
Michael McMillan

More by Michael McMillan

View profile
    • Like