Vane Jung

Morse Code Training App

Vane Jung
Vane Jung
  • Save
Morse Code Training App app ui ux design flash
Download color palette

One of the personal projects I've been working on just for fun. The app is currently developed in Flash. It's a prototype but it has four decent levels for learning morse code. Try out if bored, download the prototype here - http://www.veleta.com.au/downloads/Morse-Codice.zip

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Vane Jung
Vane Jung

More by Vane Jung

View profile
    • Like