Overtime with Meg Robichaud

Yesterday we launched Overtime Season 2! Our first episode of the season is with Meg Robichaud. Meg is currently the Illustration Lead at Shopify, but she also has a ton of experience in the freelance world. Listen to episode 8 to hear how Meg manages illustration work at a large company, what she thinks about unpaid work for friends, and why she started writing about her illustration process on Medium.

A big thank you to Hired for sponsoring this episode! Overtime listeners can earn an extra $2,000 bucks (that’s double the normal hiring bonus) by signing up today at hired.com/dribbble.

Posted on Feb 23, 2017
