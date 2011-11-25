Chris Coyier

Search Tab

Chris Coyier
Chris Coyier
  • Save
Search Tab search
Download color palette

Kind of curious to see if this "search field as a tab" idea works... Clicking on "SEARCH" takes you to the search results page (with the tab now "activated") with whatever you have typed into the input.

It looks weird, but I'm hoping it's fairly natural to use. Will need to actually use it for a while to tell.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Chris Coyier
Chris Coyier

More by Chris Coyier

View profile
    • Like