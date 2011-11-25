Phil Stringfellow

App Design Practice

Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow
  • Save
App Design Practice app iphone grey settings icons ios
Download color palette

Some app practice. You might guess what the app is for, but I've taken the logo out for now. This is purely for fun and practice.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Phil Stringfellow
Phil Stringfellow

More by Phil Stringfellow

View profile
    • Like