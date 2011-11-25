Andrew Baumgartner

Vintage Inspired F

Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner
  • Save
Vintage Inspired F lettering vintage f drop cap
Download color palette

For fun…
I'm slowly getting more intrigued with Medieval Lettering…

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner

More by Andrew Baumgartner

View profile
    • Like