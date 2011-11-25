Nils Vögeding

Dinosaur Letters

Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding
  • Save
Dinosaur Letters
Download color palette

Typography Shirt for a band, I hope they like dinosaurs as much as I do.

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding

More by Nils Vögeding

View profile
    • Like